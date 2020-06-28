Aaron Estrada
02/09/1982 - 06/22/2020
Aaron Anthony Estrada, 38, entered eternal life on June 22, 2020. He was born on Feb. 9, 1982, to Lorrie Estrada and Anthony Estrada. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Candelario "Candy" and Cedelia "Sadie" Estrada and Marty Cha-vez; special uncle, Antonio Bellato; and special cousins, Ezekiel Fresquez and Rashawn Estrada. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, his brother and best friend Marcus; his grandfather, Apolonio Chavez; his loving aunties, uncles and cousins; best friends, Marco Pal-meri and Jerry Medina; numerous other friends and co-workers; and his loving pets, Layla, Maya and Bill. Aaron loved the time he spent with his father and brother. No matter what the activity, they did it together. He also cherished cooking with his mom, hanging out with his grandpa and going to Mile High Nationals with his brother, uncles, cousins and friends. Aaron's loving personality, generosity and fun loving spirit will be forever missed. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held. Online condolences may be submitted at angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 28, 2020.
