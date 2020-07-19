1/1
Aaron Gonzales
02/10/1980 - 07/15/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aaron Anthony Gonzales, 40, a lifetime Pueblo-an, passed away July 15, 2020. He was born Feb. 10, 1980, to proud parents, Anthony Gonzales and Monica SanMiguel. He was an avid YouTuber and enjoyed watching the Discovery and History chan-nels and anything educational. He enjoyed fishing, bike riding, and Cripple Creek where slots were his favorite. He liked to work on cars and stereos, making sure they had "base." Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family. Aaron is survived by his wife, Senaida Gonzales; his parents, Anthony Gonzales and Monica San-Miguel; his children, Daevin, Izaiah and Richy Gonzales and Arianna Griego; grandfather, Ed-ward Gonzales; brother, Nathan (Lexi) Gonzales; mother-in-law, Rita Car-rillo; five sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Aaron was preceded in death by his brother, Ghassan "Sancho" Al-Hilal; grandmothers, Stella McGaha and Marie "Chata" Abeyta; and father-in-law, Jess Carrillo. Aaron will be deeply missed and always loved. Private family Celebration of Life. Online condolences at www.angeluschapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved