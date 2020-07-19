Aaron Anthony Gonzales,
40, a lifetime Pueblo-an, passed away July 15, 2020. He was born Feb. 10, 1980, to proud parents, Anthony Gonzales and Monica SanMiguel. He was an avid YouTuber and enjoyed watching the Discovery and History chan-nels and anything educational. He enjoyed fishing, bike riding, and Cripple Creek where slots were his favorite. He liked to work on cars and stereos, making sure they had "base." Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family. Aaron is survived by his wife, Senaida Gonzales; his parents, Anthony Gonzales and Monica San-Miguel; his children, Daevin, Izaiah and Richy Gonzales and Arianna Griego; grandfather, Ed-ward Gonzales; brother, Nathan (Lexi) Gonzales; mother-in-law, Rita Car-rillo; five sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Aaron was preceded in death by his brother, Ghassan "Sancho" Al-Hilal; grandmothers, Stella McGaha and Marie "Chata" Abeyta; and father-in-law, Jess Carrillo. Aaron will be deeply missed and always loved. Private family Celebration of Life. Online condolences at www.angeluschapel.com
.