Abel A. Serna
Abel A. Serna, 90, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 21, 2020. Abel was born on July 23, 1930, in San Luis, Colo. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Alfonsa M. Serna; parents, Jose Felix and Maria Ignacita Serna; siblings, Louise (Tomas) Martinez, Mercy (Joe) Plascencia and Joe "Leke" Serna. He is survived by his children, Mike (Juanita, deceased) Serna, Frank (Jeanette) Serna, Fred (Janet) Serna, Sandy (David) Montoya and Barbara (Walter) Jones; grandchildren, Frankie, Justin, Mikie, Ruby, Chrissy, Freddie, Jennifer, Maureen, Janelle, and Walter Jr.; 17 great-grandchildren; in-law Teresa Serna; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Private family service, 2:30 p.m. Friday, with live stream through Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo. Internment, 11 a.m. Saturday, San Luis Cemetery.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 26, 2020.
