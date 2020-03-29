|
Adeline C. Mangum, 84.
- of Pueblo, was called home on March 18, 2020. She was the wife of Jack W. Mangum who preceded her in death. They shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Starkville, Colo., on Nov. 16, 1935, she was the daughter of Andres and Rachel Sandoval who also preceded her in death; as well as a brother, John Sandova;l and a sister, Betty Sandoval. She lived in Colorado most of her life. She will be remembered for her unwavering faith, witty humor and sense of family. Her joys were cooking, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and her Lord Jesus Christ. She is survived by her siblings, Rosalie Mestas, Evelyn (Leroy) Romero and Richard (Louise) Sandoval; children, Joni (Don) Compton, Jackie (John) Berry and Jodi (Tom) Beckett; grandchildren, AJ Agui-lera, Andrew (Arika) Aguilera, Melissa Nav-arrette, Emily Sharon and James Beckett; two great-grandchildren and other beloved family members. A family ga-thering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020