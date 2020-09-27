Adolph Cordova

Adolph J. Cordova,
100. On Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020, Adolph J. Cordova earned his angel wings. He was born to Eulogio and Maria Cordova in Walsenburg, Colo. He married his loving wife, Carmel Nuanes, in 1946, who he now joins in heaven along with 11 of his children. Survived by daughter, Mildred Sandoval; sons, Joe Cor-dova, Leonard (Monique) Cordova; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a World War II Army vet and served during the time of General Patton. He worked as a painter at the Pueblo Army Depot for 35 years, where they knew him as "Tidlee." After retirement, he and his wife loved going to yard sales and eating at KFC. He absolutely loved the Denver Broncos. In 1942, he won 1st place in a jitterbug contest and since then he never stopped dancing. He will be missed by all who knew him. Rest easy "Mr. Fine and Dandy like a Piece of Candy." Thank you to his care-givers, Theresa Maes, Phyllis Robinson, Leonard Mo and Estevan Cordova. Visitation, 5 to 6 p.m., Oct 1. Graveside service, 3 p.m., Oct. 2, Imperial Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.imperialfunerals.com
