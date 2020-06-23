Agnes Lucero
12/23/1928 - 06/18/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes "Aggie" V. Lucero, 91½, was born on her un- cle's ranch in La Garita, Colo., on Dec. 23, 1928, to Manuelita and Esequiel Medina and passed away June 18, 2020. Aggie was married to Frank J. Lucero on Oct. 28, 1946, who preceded her in death. Also preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Michael. Survived by her children, Patricia (Patsy) Lowry, Frank (Elena) Lucero, Sarah (Abel) Chavez, Paul Lucero, Sharon (Duane) Lucero-Walker, Jim (Con-nie) Lucero; eight grand-children; five great-grand-children; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family who regarded Aggie as a second mom. Aggie was a fun-loving, kind, gentle soul who loved life, loved to sing and make others laugh. She was a homemaker while her children were at home, making life for them so happy and fun, doing everything she could to teach them the finer things of a simple life. She worked at the Monte Vista Hospital and ended her career as "Girl Friday" for a doctors' group. When she learned to read, she read everything with great gusto and enjoyed her book club so much. Aggie didn't know many strangers. She was the "nicest person I know" people would say. Aggie did her best to instill in her children a love for the Catholic faith. Funeral services will be a family affair on Thursday, June 25, 2020, with interment of ashes at the Homelake Veterans Cemetery next to her "Frankie" at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved