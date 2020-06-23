Agnes "Aggie" V. Lucero, 91½, was born on her un- cle's ranch in La Garita, Colo., on Dec. 23, 1928, to Manuelita and Esequiel Medina and passed away June 18, 2020. Aggie was married to Frank J. Lucero on Oct. 28, 1946, who preceded her in death. Also preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Michael. Survived by her children, Patricia (Patsy) Lowry, Frank (Elena) Lucero, Sarah (Abel) Chavez, Paul Lucero, Sharon (Duane) Lucero-Walker, Jim (Con-nie) Lucero; eight grand-children; five great-grand-children; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family who regarded Aggie as a second mom. Aggie was a fun-loving, kind, gentle soul who loved life, loved to sing and make others laugh. She was a homemaker while her children were at home, making life for them so happy and fun, doing everything she could to teach them the finer things of a simple life. She worked at the Monte Vista Hospital and ended her career as "Girl Friday" for a doctors' group. When she learned to read, she read everything with great gusto and enjoyed her book club so much. Aggie didn't know many strangers. She was the "nicest person I know" people would say. Aggie did her best to instill in her children a love for the Catholic faith. Funeral services will be a family affair on Thursday, June 25, 2020, with interment of ashes at the Homelake Veterans Cemetery next to her "Frankie" at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 23, 2020.