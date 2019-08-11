|
Aimee Clarisse Warner
103, was born and raised in Iowa, in 1916, and moved to Denver with her parents and sister in 1935. It was there that she met the love of her life, Alfred W. Scott, to whom she was married for 60 years and had two sons and one daughter. A homemaker, excellent cook, and caregiver to many, Aimee had a 26-year career with the Denver Public Schools. Upon retirement, she and Alfred, a deeply affectionate couple, enjoyed singing in the church choir, drives in the mountains, and spending time with friends and family. After Alfred's death in 1995, Aimee moved to Pueblo to be near her daughter. It was here that Aimee met many more friends, shared birthdays, holidays and celebrations with family. She was predeceased by beloved husband, Alfred W.; son, David W.; grandchildren, John W., Donald W. and Barbara F.; and sister, Norma. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter and caregiver, Ruth E. Wilson; daughter, Donna King; son, Paul Scott; grandchildren, Cathryn Scott, Lisa (Troy) Walden, Laura (Todd) Kelly and Luke (Tiffany) Scott; eight great-grand-children, nine great-great-grandchildren; and special friend, James Hund. Memorial service, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 220 W. 10th St. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
