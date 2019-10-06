|
Alan Dale Cromer, 61,
- passed away Sept. 19, 2019, in Pueblo. Born June 27, 1958, to the union of Melvin D. and Louella M. (Ander-son) Cromer. Both preceded him in death, along with his sister, Amy Billesbach; and sister-in-law, Yolanda Cromer. Alan was a rock hound, collecting unique rocks. He enjoyed art, drawing and just being a free-spirited guy. Alan is survived by his brother, Ollie Cromer; several other relatives and friends who loved and will miss Alan dearly. Celebration of Life, 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, Angelus Chapel. Inurn-ment, at Swedish Cemetery in Wamego, Kan. Online condolences at
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 6, 2019