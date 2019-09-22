Home

Alba Clementi


6/20/1927 - 8/20/2019
Alba Clementi Obituary
Alba Angelina Clementi,
92, born June 20, 1927, in Pueblo, passed away peacefully Aug. 20, 2019 in Castle Rock, Colo. Alba was preceded in death by her son, David; sisters, Santa Glach and Mary Hanagan; brothers-in-law, Rudy Glach and Bob Hanagan. Alba is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Bill) Schultze; grandsons, Michael (Nicole) and Daniel (Meaghan); great-grand children, Camrynn, Erickson, Scarlett and Kennedy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Olinger Hampden Mortuary, 8600 E. Hampden Avenue, Denver, Colo. Online condolences at www.OlingerMortuary.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019
