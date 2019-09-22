|
Alba Angelina Clementi,
- 92, born June 20, 1927, in Pueblo, passed away peacefully Aug. 20, 2019 in Castle Rock, Colo. Alba was preceded in death by her son, David; sisters, Santa Glach and Mary Hanagan; brothers-in-law, Rudy Glach and Bob Hanagan. Alba is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Bill) Schultze; grandsons, Michael (Nicole) and Daniel (Meaghan); great-grand children, Camrynn, Erickson, Scarlett and Kennedy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Olinger Hampden Mortuary, 8600 E. Hampden Avenue, Denver, Colo. Online condolences at www.OlingerMortuary.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019