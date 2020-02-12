|
Albert Ayala, 87, a life-
- time Pueblo-an, passed away Feb. 6, 2020. He was born Feb. 25, 1932. to Joaquin and Frances Ayala who preceded him in death along with sib-lings, Tony, Joaquin, Ben and Helen; in-laws, Henry and Mary Valdez, Carmen Valdez, Jerardo Reyes, Lupe Torres, Mary, Carrie and Carol Ayala; and son-in-law, John Carrillo. He was an avid baseball player and enjoyed teaching his kids to play ball. He was a collector of coins and stamps. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, woodworking and building little toys. Most of all, he loved his family gatherings and all their times together. Albert leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 64 years, Lydia (Valdez) Ayala; children, Al (Marika) Tafoya, Gene (Paul) Ayala, Alberta (Vince) Pacheco, Sarah Ayala, Gloria Carrillo, Barbara Gallegos, Henry (Delma) Ayala, Edna (Jose) Duarte, and Charles (Robin) Ayala; siblings, Carmen Torres and Nellie Reyes; 44 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchil-dren; two great-great- grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Family will receive friends at the Father Charles Mur-ray Hall following the Mass.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 12, 2020