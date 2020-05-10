|
Albert C. Volpe Albert C. Volpe, 94, form-
- erly of Pueblo, passed away peacefully March 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. He had many of his family by his side up until his passing. He was born in Pueblo, Colo., July 30, 1925. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly J. Volpe, on July 12, 2016. Survived by his children, Albert A. (Cheryl) Volpe of Watonga, Okla., Katrina Small of Pueblo, Colo., Tim (Kathy) Edson of Avondale, Ariz., and Kerry (Chuck) Jordan of Goodyear, Ariz; nieces, Leanne Piserchio Corsentino of Pueblo, Colo., and Carol Piserchio (Jim) of Denver, Colo. He also had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly and shared many stories and songs with. He was a 1943 graduate of Central High School and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Albert also worked for the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier for 42 years before retiring to Arizona. Albert was so very, very proud of his Italian heritage and he let everyone know it. He always enjoyed his nightly glass of Chianti in the same little juice glass! "Quando ci arrivi scrivi Papa!" Cremation has already taken place and inurnment will be held at a later date, family and friends will be notified.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 10, 2020