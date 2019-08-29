|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Memory of
Albert Benedict
Jamnik Jr.
10/28/1938 - 8/29/2017
We little knew that morning
God was to call your name.
In life we loved you
dearly,
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone.
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
You left us beautiful
memories,
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken.
and nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will lind again.
Ron Tranmer
Deeply missed by,
Your Family and Friends
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 29, 2019