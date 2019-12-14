|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory
1959 - 2017
Albert D. Martinez
Brother
You gave no one a
last farewell,
Nor ever said good-bye.
You were gone before
we knew it,
and only God knows why.
A million times we will miss you.
A million times we
will cry.
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would
have died.
In life we loved
you dearly.
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold
a place,
no one else can fill.
It broke our hearts to
lose you,
but you didn't go alone,
for part of us went
with you,
the day God took
you home.
We will meet again
someday
I know in a better place.
I thank God He made you our brother
While you were here on earth.
Missing and Loving you
FOREVER
ALL YOUR FAMILY
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 14, 2019