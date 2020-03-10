Home

Albert Martinez

Albert D. Martinez
March 10, 1959 Dec. 14, 2017






Treasured Memory on your Birthday Brother

We thought of you today
But that is nothing new
We thought about
you yesterday
And will tomorrow too.

We think of you in
silence
And make no outward show.
For what it meant to
lose you
Only those who love you know.
Remembering you is easy
We do it everyday
It's just the heartache of losing you
That will never go away.

We Miss You
ALL YOUR FAMILY

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 10, 2020
