Albert "Al" P. Collette



Albert "Al" P. Collette, 83, born Nov. 25, 1936, went to be with the Lord Aug. 25, 2020, with his family at his side. Preceded in death by son, John Al Collette; parents, John and Vera Collette; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Rose Nigro; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Jean Nigro, Stella Allen, Silverio and Jean Cololancia, Leo and Eva Alfonso, Bill and Lorraine Rieninger; son-in-law, Richard Hoopes; grandson, Dylan Miller; great- grandson, Cooper Grace; nephews, Mike Nigro, Kevin Alfonso and Paul Alfonso. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, JoAnna D. Collette; sister, Nancy (Alvin) Hayes; children, Patrick (Ronda) Collette, Karen Hoopes, Tim (Roe Ann) Collette, JoAnna (Scott) Yarberry, Therese (Jeff) Zupancic, Stephanie (Steve) Miller; grandchildren, JoAnna, Sarah, Eric (Tara), and Ryan (Emily) Hoopes, TJ Collette, Jenna (Brandon) Kliesen, Brittany Yarberry, Scott (Amber) Yarberry, Alexis (Dylan) Grace, Megan (TY) Evans, Ashley Selvage, Jeremy (Cheryl) Miller, Colton Miller; great-grand-children, Caylix Grace, Richard and JT Roybal, Lily Evans, Kaiden, Greyson, Cora, and Sadie Miller, Dylan, Chase, Charlotte and Grace Hoopes; and numerous nieces and nephews. Al proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy 1955-1959. On Aug. 16, 1958, he married the love of his life, JoAnna. They returned to Pueblo, where he worked at S.H. Kress and Alpha Beta. He started his family business, Collette's Catering, with his wife by catering his niece's wedding June 30, 1973. He left Alpha Beta in 1978 to open his carry-out service on Northern Avenue, where he retired at age 75. He was very active in his church, Our Lady of the Meadows, serving on church council and founding their Knights of Columbus Chapter. He was an active member of the Pueblo Marianist Affiliates. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, playing cards and looking for mushrooms. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a proud father, grandfather, and a loving devoted husband. Viewing, 2 to 4 p.m. today, TG McCarthy. Rosary, 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Our Lady of the Meadows. Private family Mass, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Our Lady of the Meadows. Internment, Roselawn Cemetery. Followed by an open house, 4 p.m., at 8 Palma Ct.