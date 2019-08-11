Home

Albert Vigil

Albert Vigil Obituary

IN MEMORIAM
Albert Vigil
8/11/1948 4/7/2017
3rd Birthday in Heaven








I think of all the things you used to say
And all that you would do.
At some point,
every single day,
My thoughts will turn
to you.
To lose you was a
bitter wrench,
The pain cut to my core.
I cried until
my tears ran out
And then I cried
some more.
This wouldn't be your wish for me
That I'd be ever sad
So I try to remind myself
Of happy times we had.
I know I can't be
with you now
And you can't be with me
But safe inside my
heart you'll stay
That's where
you'll always be.

Happy Birthday,
My Love!
I know you're having fun Today in that Big casino
in the sky.
Love,
Your Wife
Mary Lou

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 11, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.