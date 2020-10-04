Alberta Sandy Meagher,
80, passed away Sept. 25, 2020. Born March 8, 1940, in Ely, N.V., to proud parents Albert and Lula Woods who preceded her in death; along with husband, Paul Meagher; and daughter, Kathy Meagher. Survived by son, John (Janet) Meagher; step-daughter, Debbie (Ron) Miclette; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grand-children; sister, Irene Ewing; numerous other relatives and friends. At her request cremation has taken place. No formal services. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com