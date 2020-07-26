1/1
Aldo Adolfo Dominguez
Aldo Adolfo Dominguez, 38, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Adolfo and Augustina Decanini Medina; uncles, Fermin and Dionisio Decanini; brother-in-law, Crescencio Mercado. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Norma Dominguez; children, Daniel and Jashua; parents, Prisciliano Dominguez and Maria del Socorro Decanini; siblings, Francisco Javier (Luzelena), Luciana Karley (Salvador), Christian, Brenda and Jose Luis; spiritual parents, Geremias and Bessy Maldonado; Decanini family, Mercado family, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends, numerous spiritual sons and daughters from Maam New Destiny. He loved to spend time with family and caring for others. Most of all his passion was to worship the Lord at all times and preach the super natural power of God. Graveside wervice, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 26, 2020.
