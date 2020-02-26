Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 543-5611

Alec Connor Lebel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alec Connor Lebel Obituary
Alec Connor Lebel, 21,
passed away at his home in Pueblo West, Colo., on Feb. 18. Alec is survived by his parents, Lana (Burgo) and Richard; his beloved sister, Olivia; several aunts and uncles and many cousins. Alec attended Pueblo West and Dolores Huerta High School before earning his diploma from the Hope Academy in 2017. Alec had worked mostly in fast food and retail settings. Like so many others, his young, promising life was marred by drug addiction that eventually overcame him despite several attempts at rehabilitation. As a youngster, Alec excelled at sports, particularly basketball and soccer. He loved traveling, especially to Portugal and Cape Cod. He had a special fondness for "ten-dollar words" and knew how to use them. He was beautiful and bright and readily made others laugh. Above all, with his insight, his vision, and his passionate heart, Alec had the soul of a poet. Alec's visit with us was brief and vivid, and he has eternal comfort now. We will forever love and adore him. His life will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2020, at the George McCarthy Historic Chapel, 400 Broadway, Pueblo. Any donations should be made in Alec's name to Southern Colorado Spay-Neuter Association, 1700 S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo, Colo., 81005. Online condolences can be offered at www. tgmccarthy.com.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alec's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -