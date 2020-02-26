|
|
Alec Connor Lebel, 21,
- passed away at his home in Pueblo West, Colo., on Feb. 18. Alec is survived by his parents, Lana (Burgo) and Richard; his beloved sister, Olivia; several aunts and uncles and many cousins. Alec attended Pueblo West and Dolores Huerta High School before earning his diploma from the Hope Academy in 2017. Alec had worked mostly in fast food and retail settings. Like so many others, his young, promising life was marred by drug addiction that eventually overcame him despite several attempts at rehabilitation. As a youngster, Alec excelled at sports, particularly basketball and soccer. He loved traveling, especially to Portugal and Cape Cod. He had a special fondness for "ten-dollar words" and knew how to use them. He was beautiful and bright and readily made others laugh. Above all, with his insight, his vision, and his passionate heart, Alec had the soul of a poet. Alec's visit with us was brief and vivid, and he has eternal comfort now. We will forever love and adore him. His life will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2020, at the George McCarthy Historic Chapel, 400 Broadway, Pueblo. Any donations should be made in Alec's name to Southern Colorado Spay-Neuter Association, 1700 S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo, Colo., 81005. Online condolences can be offered at www. tgmccarthy.com.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 26, 2020