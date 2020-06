Or Copy this URL to Share

Alexander Louis Medina, 30, passed away on June 15, 2020. Viewing, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Please call Romero's to set up a time for 10 person rotations. 719-583-1313. Private family service with Live-stream, 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by Interment at Valdez Cemetery.



