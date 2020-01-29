|
|
Alfonsa M. Serna, 85, of
- Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 24, 2020. Alfonsa was born June 1, 1934, in San Luis, Colo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delfino and Juanita Jacquez. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Abel A. Serna; children, Mike (Juanita) Serna, Frank (Jeanette) Serna, Fred (Janet) Serna, Sandy (David) Montoya and Barbara (Walter) Jones; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ervin Jacquez, Henry (Emma) Jacques and Joan (Levi) Roybal; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 10 a.m. at St. Leander Church. Reception following services at Romero Courtesy Hall. Rosary, Sangre De Cristo Church, San Luis, Colo., followed by Interment in San Luis Cemetery, is pending. At her request there will be no public viewing.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 29, 2020