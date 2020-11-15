1/1
Alfonso Fred Salas
Alfonso Fred Salas, 68, passed away Nov. 8, 2020. He was born Nov. 17, 1951, in Las Vegas, N.M., to Alfonso and Margaret Salas, both preceded him in death; along with wife, Sharon Salas; daughter, Rebecca Salas; sister, Rita Salas. Alfonso was a Besse-mer resident for many years. He was always at the Dollar Store getting his Pepsi, ice cream, and cigarettes. He was very friendly helping anyone in need. Alfonso enjoyed fishing at the lakes and being with his family especially his grandchildren, Alfonso is survived by his children, Antoinette, Alfonso Jr., Angeline, Raymond (Anita), Richard (Shadow), Andrew and Tracey; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews; siblings, Mary, Virginia, JoAnn, and Joseph. At his request, cremation has taken place, private family service. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
1102 East Evans Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 544-4368
