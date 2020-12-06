Alfred T. Lotrich,
77, passed away on Nov. 20, 2020, in Pueblo. Al was born in Lamar, Colo., with his mother whose parents were original settlers of Nepesta, Colo., and his father, a true Slovenian immigrant. His passing is the end of a generation. He was proud of his heritage and lifelong ties to Southern Colorado and would spend nearly his entire life in the southeast area. After graduating high school in Holly in 1961, and a stint in the U.S. Air Force, he moved back to Fowler in 1971, where he was a teacher, administrator and coach until 2000 when he retired. His accolades and contributions to small town schools and sports is long, but his most important achievement in his career to him was the 100s upon 100s of friends he made through his job and life in Fowler and the area. Retirement brought Al to Pueblo where he would dedicate his "old man" life to his wife and grandkids and was one proud "Papo." He rarely missed a sale at Bulls-eye Liquidators and developed quite a network of friends there over the last decade as well. He will be remembered for his genuine, honest personality, true commitment to his family, amazing story-telling ability, his crazy math skills, unique sense of humor, arrowhead hunting and hiding those mini candy bars. Survived by his wife of 53-plus years, Barbara; sons, Alfie (Dusty) and Glen (Becki); and his three cherished grandkids, Kassidy, Cauy and Dylan. Al will be dearly missed but lived an amazing life. We will have a Celebration of his Life this spring or summer. Check with Alf or watch Bullseye for details. Photo memorial at www.MontgomerySteward.com
