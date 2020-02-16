|
- Pueblo, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Marmo-lejo; parents, Francisco and Maria Marmolejo; brothers, Robert, Joe, Paul, Alfonso and Antonio Marmolejo. He is survived by his children, Helen (Hank) Segura, Chris (Marty) Donlea, Rudy (Jan) Marmolejo, Albert (Brenda) Marmo-lejo, Dolores (Alan) Tugcay, John (Mona) Marmolejo, Carol (Danny) Lucero, Phillip Mar-molejo and Steve Marmo-lejo; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews; extended family and friends. Viewing prior to Rosary, 1:30 p.m. Monday, followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 2 p.m., Sacred Heart Cath-edral. Interment will fol-low service at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020