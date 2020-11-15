Alice M. Allen,
92, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 9, 2020, with family by her side. Preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Glen Allen. Survived by her children, Bryan (Suzette) Allen, Douglas Allen and Paula (Marlan) Fender; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Ivey; brother, Michael (Gabi) Brummer; sister-in-law, Janice Parlett; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Special thanks to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Full notice and online condolences at www.MontgomerySteward.com
.