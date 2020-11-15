1/1
Alice Allen
Alice M. Allen, 92, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 9, 2020, with family by her side. Preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Glen Allen. Survived by her children, Bryan (Suzette) Allen, Douglas Allen and Paula (Marlan) Fender; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Ivey; brother, Michael (Gabi) Brummer; sister-in-law, Janice Parlett; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Special thanks to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Full notice and online condolences at www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
