Alice Lenora Lubbers,
- 85.
- Sunrise, July 18, 1934. Sunset, Feb. 24, 2020. She will be
- missed by her two loving daughters, Aladee Cooper and A.D. Martinez; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Alice was part owner of Pueblo Electrics until she retired in 1999. She enjoyed her retirement years with family in Beulah, Colo. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., March 9, 2020, at the Elks Lodge #90, 426 N. Santa Fe Ave.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 26, 2020