Alice Lenora Lubbers

Alice Lenora Lubbers Obituary
Alice Lenora Lubbers,
85.
Sunrise, July 18, 1934. Sunset, Feb. 24, 2020. She will be
missed by her two loving daughters, Aladee Cooper and A.D. Martinez; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Alice was part owner of Pueblo Electrics until she retired in 1999. She enjoyed her retirement years with family in Beulah, Colo. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., March 9, 2020, at the Elks Lodge #90, 426 N. Santa Fe Ave.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 26, 2020
