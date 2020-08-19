Alice M. Novak, 97, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020. She was born on Aug. 12, 1923, and was a lifelong resident and supporter of Pueblo. She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Novak; parents, Tony and Jenny LuKanic; sister, Ann (John) Kerns; and brother, Bill LuKanic. She is survived by her son, Dr. Robert (Loraine) Novak; daughter, Marcia (Dave) Hammel; grandchildren, Lisa (Graham) Woof and Karen Novak; great-grandchild, Matthew Woof; special nephews, John Alan (Peg) Kerns and Dick (Betty) Valent; adopted daughter, Dianne Grando and Marlene Leatherwood; special friend and caregiver, Pearl Casaus; and nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Special thanks to Sister Resillia Llanto for her kindness and guidance. A private viewing and graveside service will take place. A memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21 2020, St. Mary Catholic Church. A reception will follow the Mass at Alice's home.



