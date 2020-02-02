Home

Alice Marie Jamnick

Alice Marie Jamnick was
born on Oct. 10, 1929,
to John and Margaret
Jam-nick. She
passed away Jan. 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by Margaret and John Jamnick; sister, Jenny (Carl) Nofftz and brother, Albert (Helen) Jamnick. She is survived by newphew, Robert (Carol) Nofftz of Savoy, Ill.; niece, Pamela (Robert) Alton of Colorado Springs, Colo.; great-nephews, Parker (Aiman) Alton of Minneapolis, Minn., and Mitchell Alton of Boulder, Colo. Alice graduated from Central High School in 1947. She attended business school, where she learned her secretarial and office managment skills. Alice went on to work for Pueblo School District 60, with the majority of her career spent at East High School. Alice was a sweet and loving soul. She loved her mother and is now again with her. Alice loved dogs and always had one by her side. Aunt Alice will be missed. Services have been held.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020
