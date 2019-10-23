Home

POWERED BY

ALICIA WODIUK

Add a Memory
ALICIA WODIUK In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Alicia Jean Wodiuk
Wishing you were
here today,
for even just a while.
So I could say
happy birthday
and see your loving smile.

The only gifts
today will be
the sweet memories you left behind
of laughter joy
and happiness.
That echo on, in my mind.

I'll gaze upon pictures
I'll think of you with love
And hope
you're doing fine
in heaven up above.

May our friends
and family in heaven
hold you closely
and sing you a song
And I'll be sending
a million hugs and kisses
today and all year long.

Happy Birthday
in heaven.
We miss you.

Love you.
Dad, mom, sisters, brother and precious children

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.