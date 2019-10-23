|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Alicia Jean Wodiuk
Wishing you were
here today,
for even just a while.
So I could say
happy birthday
and see your loving smile.
The only gifts
today will be
the sweet memories you left behind
of laughter joy
and happiness.
That echo on, in my mind.
I'll gaze upon pictures
I'll think of you with love
And hope
you're doing fine
in heaven up above.
May our friends
and family in heaven
hold you closely
and sing you a song
And I'll be sending
a million hugs and kisses
today and all year long.
Happy Birthday
in heaven.
We miss you.
Love you.
Dad, mom, sisters, brother and precious children
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 23, 2019