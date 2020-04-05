|
- sed away March 31, 2020, from cancer. He leaves his wife of 70 years, Mary (Matern) Linder; his daughter and son-in-law, Jo Anne (Linder) (Larry) Vaughn; granddaughter. Carrie Vaughn; grandson, Rob Vaughn; granddaughter-in-law, Deb Vaughn; great-grand-daughter, Emery Vaughn; numerous nephews and nieces and their families. Allan was born Sept. 27, 1925, in Grand Island, Neb., the son of Harold and Catherine (Heins) Linder and the youngest of four brothers. During World War II from 1943 to 1946, Allan served in the Navy aboard the USS Matanikau in the South Pacific. Under the G.I. Bill, he went on to earn a Ph.D. in biology from Oklahoma State University and was a Professor of Biological Sciences at Idaho State University from 1963 to 1988. During his career he was the recipient of a National Science Foundation grant, worked as a ranger at Rocky Moun-tain National Park and co-authored "The Am-phibians and Reptiles of Idaho." He spent his retirement traveling, square dancing, wood carving and volunteering with various organizations in his community, including Pueblo Friends of the Library at Books Again Bookstore. He was a scientist, artist and outdoorsman, and passed on his love of nature and travel to his family. Allan and Mary enjoyed living at the Primrose Retirement Community in Pueblo since 2016. Mary continues to live in their apartment there. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery, Pueblo. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice or Pueblo Friends of the Library. Online condolences, www.montgomerysteward.com.
