Allen Lee Sloan, 64, passed away July 14, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, he was born July 24, 1955, to Ivan and LaVera Sloan who preceded him in death. Allen was an avid musician throughout his life. He achieved Eagle Scout for the Boy Scouts of America. He was 1st chair trumpet and played the taps. He was one of the original band members of Coupe DeVille and MoonRiders. In his spare time he enjoyed puzzles and reading. Allen leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Anthony Allen Sloan, Eva Angelique Sloan Zepeda, Angelica Sloan and Glorianna "Maggie" Sloan; siblings, Philip Arellano-Sloan, Patricia Elaine Sloan-Williams and Donna VanDuze; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild; numer-ous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Cremation has taken place. Private family service.



