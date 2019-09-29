|
- passed away Sept. 11, 2019. Survived by her sons, Ralph (JoAnn), Michael Rose and Jon (Janeen) Rose; daughter, Laurie (Calvin) Turner; grandchildren, Melanie (Josh), Tamara (Jason), Nathan, Lindsey, Gary, Patrick, Whitney, Jennifer (Sean), Amanda (Sean), and Chelsea; 16 great-grand-children, and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by loving husband, Rob Henley; son, Gary Rose; former husband, Ralph Rose; parents, Floyd and Laura Leach; and brothers, Duane Leach and David Leach. Born May 10, 1930. A fourth generation Puebloan, she lived in Canon City for the past 40 years. A graduate of Centennial High, she was an avid reader and collected American Indian artifacts. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, Family Worship Center.
