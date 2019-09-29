Home

05/10/1930 - 09/11/2019
Alma Henley Obituary
Alma May Henley, 89,
passed away Sept. 11, 2019. Survived by her sons, Ralph (JoAnn), Michael Rose and Jon (Janeen) Rose; daughter, Laurie (Calvin) Turner; grandchildren, Melanie (Josh), Tamara (Jason), Nathan, Lindsey, Gary, Patrick, Whitney, Jennifer (Sean), Amanda (Sean), and Chelsea; 16 great-grand-children, and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by loving husband, Rob Henley; son, Gary Rose; former husband, Ralph Rose; parents, Floyd and Laura Leach; and brothers, Duane Leach and David Leach. Born May 10, 1930. A fourth generation Puebloan, she lived in Canon City for the past 40 years. A graduate of Centennial High, she was an avid reader and collected American Indian artifacts. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, Family Worship Center.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 29, 2019
