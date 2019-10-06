|
Alma May Henley, 89,
- passed away Sept. 11, 2019. Survived by her sons, Ralph (JoAnn) Rose, Michael Rose, and Jon (Janeen) Rose; daughter, Laurie (Calvin) Turner; grandchildren, Melanie (Josh), Tamara (Jason), Nathan, Lindsey, Gary, Patrick, Whitney, Jennifer (Sean), Amanda (Sean) and Chelsea; 16 great-grandchildre and, two great-great-grand-children. Prceded in death by loving husband, Rob Henley; son, Gary Rose; former husband, Ralph Rose; parents, Floyd and Laura Leach; and brothers, Duane Leach and David Leach. Born May 10, 1930. A fourth generation Puebloan, she lived in Canon City for the past 40 years. Graduate of Centennial High. She was an avid reader and collected American In-dian artifacts.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 6, 2019