Alvin Mondragon, 67,
- went home to be with the Lord July 24, 2019. Alvin is survived by his children, Rosendo (Melanie) Mondragon, Elissa Freeman, Miguel (Melanne) Mondragon, Elianna (Ryan) Wilson, Caleb (Kristina) Mondragon; mother of his children, Loretta Gallegos; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also survived by one brother, two sisters, numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Aug. 8, 2019, at Crossroads Church, 5420 N. Taft Ave., Loveland, CO 80538.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 4, 2019