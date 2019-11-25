|
IN MEMORIAM
Love of My Life
Alvin Russell
8 Years in Heaven
November, 25, 2011
We thought of you with love today,
but that is nothing new.
We thought about you
yesterday,
and days before that too.
We think of you in silence,
we often speak your name.
All we have are memories, and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our
keepsake,
with which we'll
never part,
God has you in
His keeping,
We have you in our hearts.
Your Loving Wife
and Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 25, 2019