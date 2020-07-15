1/1
Amanda Lutz
01/30/1983 - 07/11/2020
Amanda Mae Adams Lutz was born in Pueblo, on Jan 30, 1983, and died on July 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Arthur Adams; and her uncle, Richard Baillie. She left behind her twins, Skylar and Marcus, whom she loved very much; her father, Martin Adams (Lori); her mother, Nancy Adams; her brothers, Michael Adams (Amber), Jonathan Adams (Loni), and Nicholas Adams (Jen); her grandmothers, Phyllis Adams and Joan Kalivoda; eight nieces and nephews and an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. We will cherish the memory of the beautiful, intelligent, fun-loving young woman, our Italy traveling companion, and our cousin confidant, and be comforted by the know-ledge that her long and difficult struggle is over and she is with her grandfather. We appreciate the professionalism and compassionate care from the doctors, nurses and caregivers in the Parkview Medical Center ICU unit. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned for a later date when we all can gather to honor her life. In lieu of food or flowers, memorial contributions in Amanda's name may be made to the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen, through the mortuary office. Online condolences at davismortuary.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
