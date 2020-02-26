|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Amber Besse
1/29/88 - 2/26/10
Today's the 10th
Anniversary
Of the day
that we lost you
And for some time
it felt as though
our lives had ended too.
But loss has taught us many things
And now we face each day
With hope and happy memories
To help us on our way.
And though we are
full of sadness
That you are
no longer here
Your love still guides us
So we still feel you near.
What we shared
will never die
It lives within our hearts,
Bringing strength
and comfort
While we are still apart.
Until the joyous
day arrives,
that we will meet again.
Loving and missing
you still,
Mom, Ces,
Josiah, Amanda,
grandparents and family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 26, 2020