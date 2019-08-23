Home

Amillianna Mondragon


06/05/2013 - 08/14/2019
Amillianna Mondragon Obituary
Amillianna Mary Baros
Mondragon, 6, passed
away Aug. 14, 2019. Born June 5, 2013, to Tomas Mondra-gon and Brandi Baros. "Milli," as she was affectionately known, loved to smile with her beautiful big eyes. She loved to eat, dance with her dad to country music, be sung to by her great- grandmother and watching her favorite cartoon all day, Spongebob. She also loved being with her brothers jumping all around her. Even though she was blind, she had great recognition of voice and would get so happy to know that you were there. Milli is survived by her parents; her sib-lings, Raymond, Nathaniel and Leonard; grand-parents; great-grand-mother; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved Milli and will miss her dearly. Celebration of life, 2 p.m Saturday, Angelus Chapel. Pastor, Roman Ortiz, officiating. Online condolences angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 23, 2019
