Anacleto Rodriguez
Anacleto "PeeWee" Rodriguez, 92, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Petronila "Pat;" son, Phillip; parents, Jose and Theodora Rodriguez; brothers, Bruno, Ramon, Cipriano and Ambrose Rodriguez; and sister, Efrasia Martinez. He is survived by his sons, David (Diane) and Mark (Elisa), daughter-in-law, Kathy Rodriguez; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Lee, John and Tony Rodriguez; exten-ded family and friends. Viewing, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Please call Romero's to set up a time for 10-person rotations. 719-583-1313. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday. Maximum occupancy of 50 people. Everyone in attendance must wear a mask.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 17, 2020.
