Andres Beascochea,
76, of Pueblo, Colo., born March 11, 1944, in Laredo Tam-aulipas, Mexico, passed away Sept. 3, 2020. Proceeded in death by his parents, Raul and Guadalupe Bea-scochea; brothers, Carlos Beascochea, Roman Beascochea, Arturo Beascochea; sister, Lydia Alaniz; grandchildren, Rey Abeyta Jr and Reina Abeyta. Survived by his wife, Argelia, married Dec. 31, 1951, in Piedras Negras, Mexico; children, Raul (Anita) Beascochea of Mesa, Ariz., Andres (Juanita) Beascochea of Eagle Pass, Texas, Jose Luis (Yesenia) Beascochea of Pueblo, Colo., Juan (Valerie) Beascochea, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Mario (Ida) Beascochea of Pueblo, Colo., Elizabeth (Rey Sr.) Abeyta of Hydro, Okla., Consuelo (Arturo Jr.) Garza of Houston, Texas, Ricardo (Erica) Flores of Albuquerque, N.M., and Armando Flores of Pueblo, Colo.; multiple nieces, nephews, 36 grandchildren, and 44 great-grand-children. Andres had a strong work ethic and he spent many years working with his hands in a variety of positions from working in the auto industry, to construction and agriculture. His children have benefited from this work ethic as well. Andres has always loved spending time with his family and friends. Over the years it was not uncommon for him to load up all nine of his children into the station wagon for an over the road trip or a short trip to the nearest fishing spot. Over the years he spent much time recording the lives of his children and grandchildren, and the family continues to enjoy these home movies today. His love for cooking and music were often highlights at family gatherings. Not only did he love bringing out his guitar and/or accordion as well as the karaoke machine at these gatherings but he had a way of helping others connect to the music through his love of it. Andres was always a child at heart, and we will miss his mischievous behavior and little jokes. A grave-side service will be held at noon, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org