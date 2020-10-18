Andrew Bole

Andrew Anthony Bole. Andy A. Bole, 78, went to heaven on Oct. 2. 2020. He was born in Canon City, Colo., and graduated from The Abbey Catholic High School. He spent most of his life living in Pueblo. He was a dedicated and hard-working man who provided for his kids. He retired from Athey Beaman Roofing. Andy was a loving father and grandfather. He always put his kids first. Andy is survived by his kids, Brian (Amy) Bole and Rebecca (Brad) Larger; five grandchildren, niece, nephew and multiple cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Teresa Bole; and brother, Frank Bole. Our dad will be missed beyond words. His smile and laughter will always be remembered. We are grateful for the memories. Service, 10 a.m., Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Grave-side services, 1:30 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City, Colo. The family welcomes anyone who can attend.



