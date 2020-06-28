Andrew Rosendo Lopez, 68, passed away June 22, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an. He was born July 17, 1951, to Rosendo and Caroline Lopez. He was preceded in death by his father,, Rosendo Lopez; nephews, Mikie Lopez Jr. and Timothy and Rosendo Ringlero; and niece, Adrienne Lopez. He was a proud Marine Corps veteran. He was a loyal Denver Broncos fan, avid fisherman and hunter. His humor, his smile and his famous one-liners were unmatched. Andrew was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Caroline Lopez; mother of his children, Charlene Lopez; daughters, Liza (Rob) Montez, Rachel (Robbie) Vasquez, Sandra (Juan) Lopez, and Andrea (Victor) Estrella; 10 grandchildren; nine siblings; special friend, Ursula Lowe; four-legged buddy, Baby; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Private family Mass. Interment, Roselawn Cem-etery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 28, 2020.