05/29/1975 - 07/05/2020
Andrew "Andy" Julio Lopez, 45, passed away July 5, 2020. He was born May 29, 1975, to Baudelio and Dora (Padilla) Lopez. He graduated from Pue-blo Central High School in 1993. Andy enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping and hunting. He enjoyed woodworking, doing anything with carpentry. He loved to spend time with his family, and helping any-one in need. He was a man of many trades, and could fix anything. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Baudelio and Dora Lopez; daughter, Evany Gallegos; siblings, Chrsitine (Ja-mes) Bernal, Linda (Richard) Archuleta, Rose Lopez, Victoria (David) Santos and Phillip Lopez; four-legged companion, Snookie; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The youngest of Baudelio and Dora's children, he is still considered everyone's "Baby" to this day. Private family Mass. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 16, 2020.
