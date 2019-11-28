|
Andrew W. Roy, 60,
- affectionately known as "Andy" to family and friends, passed away Nov. 25, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, Viola and three siblings. Survived by his children, Victoria, Carlos, Christopher, Xavier and Sabrina; father, Archie (Mary) Roy; siblings, Jay (Cindy) Roy, Arlene (Alan) Trujillo and Arabella Roy; and several other relatives and friends who loved and will miss Andy. He enjoyed going to bingo, fishing and being with his family. He was looking forward to Thanksgiving as it was his favorite holiday. At his request cremation to take place.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 28, 2019