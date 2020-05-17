Home

POWERED BY

Angelina Rael


03/01/1932 - 05/12/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelina Rael Obituary
Angelina Rael, 88, born
Tuesday, March 1, 1932, and passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Daniel R. Rael; son, Anthony N. Rael; grandson, Michael "David" Rael; and granddaughter, Tara Lynn Ortiz. Survived by her sister, Isabelle (Fred) Montoya; daughters, Joan D. Hall and Lori A. (Stephen) Pratt; son, John R. Rael; grand-daughters, Nichole A. (Louie) Esquibel and Natasha G. Pratt; grandsons, Jerico P. Pratt and Sean M. Ortiz; great-grandchildren, Gabriel J. Iacabone, Timberly, Richard and Daniel Gonzales and Brayton, Drake and Jakobe Ortiz; and numerous nieces and nephews. Angelina was loved by many more cousins and friends. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service at a later date. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -