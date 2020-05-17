|
|
Angelina Rael, 88, born
- Tuesday, March 1, 1932, and passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Daniel R. Rael; son, Anthony N. Rael; grandson, Michael "David" Rael; and granddaughter, Tara Lynn Ortiz. Survived by her sister, Isabelle (Fred) Montoya; daughters, Joan D. Hall and Lori A. (Stephen) Pratt; son, John R. Rael; grand-daughters, Nichole A. (Louie) Esquibel and Natasha G. Pratt; grandsons, Jerico P. Pratt and Sean M. Ortiz; great-grandchildren, Gabriel J. Iacabone, Timberly, Richard and Daniel Gonzales and Brayton, Drake and Jakobe Ortiz; and numerous nieces and nephews. Angelina was loved by many more cousins and friends. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service at a later date. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 17, 2020