Angelina Cecilia Vigil, 67, a longtime Pueblo-an, passed away June 25, 2020, with her family at her bedside. Preceded in death by her parents, Miguel (Mike) Segura and Angelina D. Montano; sis-ter, Ruth Garcia; granddaughter, Jessica RaeAnn; and longtime boyfriend, Craig Marsh. Angie was a very loving mother grandmother and friend. Angie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved beading, crochet and doing any kind of crafts. Angie is survived by her children, Ray (Sandy) Vigil, Adam (Lynn) Vigil, Joseph Vigil and his loving companion, Brooklyn and Gabe (Sarah) Vigil; grandchildren, Justina, AJ, Cruz, Hailey, McKenzie, Jimmy, Ethan, Alyssa, Jaedyn, Jagobi and Jiani; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who loved and will miss Angie. There will be a memorial service held for Angie at noon, June 3, 2020 at Jackson Park, 100 Idaho.67



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store