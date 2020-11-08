Angelita "Angie" Manzanares, 84, of Pueblo passed away on Nov. 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Manzanares; grandchild, Robert Arellano; parents, John and Barbara Chavez; siblings, Pauline Kennedy, Ann Johnson, Priscilla Valdez and Louie Chavez. She is survived by her children, Juanita (Felix) Rodriguez and Lorrie (Mark) Marquez; grandchildren, Marilyn (Willie) Martinez, Angie Arellano, Crystal (Miguel) Castaneda, Carlos (Stephanie) Ponce, Eric (Nathan) Ponce, Alexis (Casey) Daniels, Johnathan Marquez and Jessica Marquez; 10 great-grand- children; siblings, Gloria (Dave) Stucker; Barbara (Dave) Martin, David (Sandy) Chavez, Lorraine Seguera; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Viewing, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, in rotations of 10 persons, half hour increments. Please call Romero's at 719-583-1313 to schedule a time. Private family service with livestream through both Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 3 p.m. Tuesday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store