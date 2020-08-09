Anna Jean Ciruli,
80, of Pueblo was welcomed into heaven on Aug. 5, 2020, with her three children at her side. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Minnie Fabrizio; brothers, John, Joey (Nan) and Sammy Fabrizio; son-in-law, Joe DeLellis; and spouse, John Panion. Anna is survived by her devoted children, Donna DeLellis, Jonny (Yvonne) Venuto, and Deann (Mark) Stinchcomb, Terry Lown, Dick Ciruli; the center of her world, her grandchildren, Jeff Lown, Eric (Kaylyn), AJ (Jordanna), Dominic and Michael Venuto, Anna (Andrew) DeLellis, and Jennifer Hugins; and the true love of her life, her great-grand-daughter, Audrey Jean; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; and caregivers, Edwina, Lillian and MaryAnn. Anna retired from St. Mary Corwin Hospital and worked many years at Pueblo Greyhound Park. Anna enjoyed trips to Vegas, creative crafts including her prize winning Kentucky Derby Hats, cooking every Sunday for family dinners, but most of all sharing all her love with those around her. Anna was a woman of many talents who could do anything and everything better than anyone else. Her laughter, kindness and giving heart of gold will never be forgotten. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. A private funeral service will be held and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org