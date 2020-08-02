Anna Lou Wheat, 90, passed away July 21, 2020, from natural causes. Anna Lou was born May 18, 1930, in Kirksville, Missouri to Merrill Elisha and Ruby Anna (Frazier) Salladay, the youngest of four children. Anna Lou was a resident of Alta Vita Memory Care Centre in Longmont, Colo., for almost two years, after living in Pueblo West, Colo., and Rocky Ford, Colo. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph; and is survived by her three children, Anne (Greg) Wilburn, Roger (Peggy) Wheat, and Holly (Fred). Also surviving are four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Anna Lou worked for the Otero County Department of Human Services in the Child Abuse Unit as a case worker and supervisor for nearly 28 years, retiring in 1995. After retirement, Anna Lou and Ralph enjoyed many years of RV travel, visiting the lower 48 states and Alaska. She really loved visiting the Pacific Northwest, particularly the Oregon and Washington coasts. Her remains will be scattered per her final wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the First United Methodist Church-Pueblo, 301 West 11th St., Pueblo, CO, 81003.



